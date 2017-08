Dec 5 (Reuters) - Jason Holdings Limited

* Adjournment Of Hearing For Winding Up Application Against The Company

* Winding up application was heard by high court of republic of singapore

* adjournment of hearing for winding up application by australia and new zealand banking group limited, singapore branch, against jason

* Updates announcement regarding winding up application taken out by australia and new zealand banking group limited against co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: