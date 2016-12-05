BRIEF-Fosun International sells Ironshore Inc. to Liberty Mutual Insurance

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd :
* discloseable transaction in relation to the disposal of 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Ironshore inc.
* Deal for consideration of approximately usd3 billion in cash
* Subsidiaries of company, ironshore and company have entered into spa
* Upon consummation of disposal, group will cease to hold any interest in ironshore
* group intends to use proceeds from disposal for repayment of existing loans as well as for general corporate fund purposes
* pursuant to deal purchaser has agreed to purchase target shares, which are 100% of outstanding ordinary shares of ironshore
* expected that an unaudited after tax gain of approximately usd310 million will be recognized by sellers from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: