BRIEF-Fosun International sells Ironshore Inc. to Liberty Mutual Insurance

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd :

* discloseable transaction in relation to the disposal of 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Ironshore inc.

* Deal for consideration of approximately usd3 billion in cash

* Subsidiaries of company, ironshore and company have entered into spa

* Upon consummation of disposal, group will cease to hold any interest in ironshore

* group intends to use proceeds from disposal for repayment of existing loans as well as for general corporate fund purposes

* pursuant to deal purchaser has agreed to purchase target shares, which are 100% of outstanding ordinary shares of ironshore

* expected that an unaudited after tax gain of approximately usd310 million will be recognized by sellers from disposal