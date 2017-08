Dec 5 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Saab has been awarded a contract from Northrop Grumman Corporation for additional components and subsystems of the U.S. Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system.

* Saab ab says funded value of contract is $18.6 million (166 msek) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)