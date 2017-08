Dec 5 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp

* Avery Dennison Corp says has signed a wind power purchase agreement with Apex Clean Energy

* Under agreement with Apex's Perryton Wind, Avery Dennison will purchase 20 MW of renewable energy capacity

* Avery Dennison says PPA with Apex Clean Energy to offset 50 percent of co's U.S.-based greenhouse gas emissions derived from electricity consumption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: