FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
BRIEF-Zynerba to initiate 3rd Phase 2 clinical trial of ZYN002 CBD gel before year-end
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 2:20 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Zynerba to initiate 3rd Phase 2 clinical trial of ZYN002 CBD gel before year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Zynerba Pharma- reports positive results for ZYN002 CBD gel in phase 1 studies; ZYN002 CBD gel was shown to be safe and well-tolerated

* Zynerba Pharma - initiation of a third phase 2 clinical trial of ZYN002 CBD gel in patients with fragile x syndrome is planned before year-end 2016

* Zynerba Pharma - top line results from 3rd phase 2 trial of ZYN002 CBD gel in patients with fragile X syndrome anticipated to be released in h1 2017

* "we remain on track to report top-line results" for star 1 clinical trial "in first half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.