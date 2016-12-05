FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
BRIEF-SSH Communications Security to cut 25 jobs globally
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#First Republic News
December 5, 2016 / 2:10 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-SSH Communications Security to cut 25 jobs globally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Ends employee consultation process

* Will refocus its operations around its core strategy and focuses its sales activities

* In Europe, will concentrate its direct sales activities to Northern and Central Europe

* Will reorganize its research and development efforts to better correspond to its customers' accelerating digital and cloud transformation

* Will focus its sales and marketing activities in Asia to Hong Kong and will dissolve subsidiaries in Singapore and Japan

* Will reduce its headcount by 17 people in Finland and by 8 people abroad totaling 25 globally

* Initially estimated maximum need for personnel reductions was 37 people Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

