BRIEF-SSH Communications Security to cut 25 jobs globally

Dec 5 (Reuters) - SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Ends employee consultation process

* Will refocus its operations around its core strategy and focuses its sales activities

* In Europe, will concentrate its direct sales activities to Northern and Central Europe

* Will reorganize its research and development efforts to better correspond to its customers' accelerating digital and cloud transformation

* Will focus its sales and marketing activities in Asia to Hong Kong and will dissolve subsidiaries in Singapore and Japan

* Will reduce its headcount by 17 people in Finland and by 8 people abroad totaling 25 globally

* Initially estimated maximum need for personnel reductions was 37 people Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)