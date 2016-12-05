BRIEF-Senomyx implements restructuring plan, to complete plan in Q4 2016

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Senomyx Inc :

* Says on Dec 2, co implemented a restructuring plan

* Says under plan, co expects to reduce company's work force by 17 full-time equivalent employees

* Senomyx Inc - company expects to substantially complete restructuring plan in Q4 of 2016 - SEC filing

* Senomyx Inc - under plan, with resulting staff and other expense reductions, co expects to reduce its expenses by about $4 million on an annualized basis

* Senomyx Inc - company expects to record restructuring-related expenses totaling approximately $490,000 Source text: (bit.ly/2h60CBf) Further company coverage: