9 months ago
BRIEF-Nexpoint sends follow-up letter to RAIT Financial Trust
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
December 5, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nexpoint sends follow-up letter to RAIT Financial Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors Reiterates Nexpoint'S Interest In Engaging In Discussions With Rait Financial Trust's

* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors, an affiliate of Highland Capital, sends follow-up letter to RAIT Financial Trust - SEC filing

* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors reiterates Nexpoint's interest in engaging in discussions with RAIT Financial Trust's management and board

* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors says its plan includes merging RAIT Financial Trust into a newly-formed vehicle that is externally managed by Nexpoint

* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors says it will invest up to $30 million in the new co Source text: bit.ly/2gYhECB Further company coverage:

