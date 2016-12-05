FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings says entered into win kings and pinecrest disposal agreements
December 5, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings says entered into win kings and pinecrest disposal agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd :

* Chinese estates holdings ltd- paul y. As vendor, creative designs ventures as purchasers and chan, hoi wan entered into wins king disposal agreement

* Chinese estates - new silver as vendor, the co as vendor gurantor and strong point ventures as purchasers and lau, ming-wai entered into pinecrest disposal agreement

* It is esimated that the net sale proceeds arising from the win kings disposal transaction would be hk$772.8 million

