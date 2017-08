Dec 5 (Reuters) - Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa :

* Board has decided to separate chairman and CEO roles

* Board has accepted resignation of Roque Benavides as company's chief executive officer, effective January 2, 2017

* Board of directors appointed Victor Gobitz as new chief executive officer of Buenaventura, effective January 02, 2017