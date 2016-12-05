FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-General Mills expects to eliminate approximately 400 - 600 positions globally
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 3:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-General Mills expects to eliminate approximately 400 - 600 positions globally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc :

* Expects to eliminate approximately 400 - 600 positions globally

* On December 5, company approved restructuring actions designed to better align its organizational structure with its strategic initiatives

* Restructuring actions are expected to be completed by end of fiscal 2018 - SEC filing

* Expects to record total pre-tax restructuring charges of about $60 to $90 million, reflecting primarily one-time, cash employee separation expenses

* Restructuring actions are expected to be completed by end of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2g2qL2R] Further company coverage:

