9 months ago
December 5, 2016 / 3:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Merck presents updated findings from Keytruda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Updated Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) findings in patients with relapsed or refractory primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma presented at 58th annual meeting of the American society of Hematology

* Data from keynote-013 demonstrated overall response rate of 41 percent, with 86 percent of responses ongoing at time of analysis

* anti-pd-1 therapy, achieved orr of 41 percent with follow-up of up to 27 months in patients with relapsed or refractory PMBCL

* there were no discontinuations or treatment-related deaths due to adverse events in keynote-013 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

