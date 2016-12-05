FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics presents phase 1b data for TGR-1202 in combination with ibrutinib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tg Therapeutics Inc

* Tg Therapeutics Inc. announces oral data presentation for tgr-1202 in combination with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory cll or mcl at the 58th american society of hematology annual meeting

* Combination appears well tolerated across all patients with no grade 3/4 transaminitis ,diarrhea, colitis or pneumonitis observed

* Says 88% orr in cll patients, including 1 cr, and 73% orr in mcl patients treated with combination of tgr-1202 plus ibrutinib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

