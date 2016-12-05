Dec 5 Beigene Ltd :
* Beigene presents updated clinical data on BTK Inhibitor
BGB-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small
lymphocytic leukemia at the 2016 American Society Of Hematology
Annual Meeting
* preliminary clinical data demonstrate that BGB-3111 is
well-tolerated and highly active in CLL / SLL, with an overall
response rate of 96%
* only one patient to date has discontinued BGB-3111
treatment for an adverse event, a grade 2 pleural effusion
* three serious AES (SAES) were assessed as possibly related
to BGB-3111 in Phase 1 study
* no instances of disease progression or Richter's
transformation have occurred
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: