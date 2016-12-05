FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says Italy referendum increases political uncertainty
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Italy referendum increases political uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Fitch says Italy referendum increases political uncertainty

* Fitch on Italy referendum- expect a new interim government to revise 2015 Italicum electoral law for lower house of parliament

* Fitch on Italy referendum- most likely outcome is creation of interim government which focuses on revising electoral law ahead of next parliamentary elections

* Fitch-Protracted political volatility would stall economic policy-making, reform efforts to boost Italian competitiveness and growth among others

* Fitch says an early sign of potential spillover of Italy's referendum result to economy will be if it damages plans to recapitalise some Italian banks Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.