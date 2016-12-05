BRIEF-Fitch says Italy referendum increases political uncertainty

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Fitch says Italy referendum increases political uncertainty

* Fitch on Italy referendum- expect a new interim government to revise 2015 Italicum electoral law for lower house of parliament

* Fitch on Italy referendum- most likely outcome is creation of interim government which focuses on revising electoral law ahead of next parliamentary elections

* Fitch-Protracted political volatility would stall economic policy-making, reform efforts to boost Italian competitiveness and growth among others

* Fitch says an early sign of potential spillover of Italy's referendum result to economy will be if it damages plans to recapitalise some Italian banks Source text for Eikon: