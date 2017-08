Dec 5 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno Therapeutics presents data from TRANSCEND study showing 60% complete response in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive CD19+ non-hodgkin lymphoma

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - intends to initiate a pivotal trial in U.S. In patients with r/r DLBCL in 2017

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - phase I transcend trial continues, enrolling more patients at dose levels 1 and 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: