9 months ago
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says total Nov. U.S. equity option contract was 3.3 mln
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says total Nov. U.S. equity option contract was 3.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - total Nov. U.S. equity option contract was 3.3 million versus 3.1 million

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Nov 2016 total futures and options contracts of 5.7 million versus 5 million in Nov 2015

* Intercontinental Exchange - starting Dec, vol statistics, ICE Russell futures contract volume to reflect change in contract size, will be reduced by half

* Intercontinental Exchange - historical volume, RPC will be adjusted for comparison purposes when dec statistics are reported, there is no impact to revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

