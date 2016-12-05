FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2016 / 3:01 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Logan Property says unit entered into agreement with Honk Jee Loong And Guarantor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with Honk Jee Loong And Guarantor

* Acquisition of entire issued share capital of Pak San Bay Investments Company Limited

* Deal at a consideration of approximately rmb494.0 million

* Purchaser has agreed to acquire sale share, representing entire issued share capital of target company, from honk jee loong

* Purchaser is Jolly Gain Investments Limited and the vendor is Hong Jee Loong Holdings Company Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

