FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
BRIEF-Alnylam presents updated results from phase 1/2 study of ALN-CC5 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 6:15 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Alnylam presents updated results from phase 1/2 study of ALN-CC5 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam presents updated results from phase 1/2 study of aln-cc5 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh)

* Says new results show aln-cc5-mediated knockdown of serum c5 has potential to enable effective sparing of eculizumab in patients with pnh

* Says data support development of aln-cc5 to potentially reduce dose level and frequency of eculizumab in patients with pnh

* Says data further support development of aln-cc5 to improve disease control in patients with an inadequate response to eculizumab

* Says Sanofi Genzyme has decided not to exercise its opt-in right for development of aln-cc5 in territories outside of U.S., Canada, Western Europe

* Says Alnylam will have full global control of development of aln-cc5 program for further development and potential commercialization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.