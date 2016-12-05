FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline announces 2017 capital program of $1.9 bln
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 6:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline announces 2017 capital program of $1.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp :

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces 2017 capital program of $1.9 billion and Alberta government royalty credit award

* Pembina expects to generate an incremental $600 million to $950 million of ebitda in 2018

* Plans to spend about $1,140 million in its conventional pipelines business next year, 61 percent of its overall 2017 capital spending plan

* For 2017, Pembina expects to spend capital of $540 million, or 29 percent of overall budget, in its midstream business

* Continues to direct majority of capital spending in midstream towards initiatives supported by long-term, fee-for-service contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

