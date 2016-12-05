FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide to enhance operational and technological efficiency
December 5, 2016 / 10:10 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide to enhance operational and technological efficiency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd

* Co committed to undertake course of action to enhance Co's operational and technological efficiency

* Travelport expects total charges in connection with program to be about $27 million to $31 million

* Program involves consolidating multiple technology vendors with which company currently works

* Program involves consolidating Co's three U.S. Technology hubs in Atlanta, Denver & Kansas city into two centers in ATLANTA & Denver

* Program is expected to complete within 12 to 18 months, after which co expects annualized cost savings of about $19 million to $23 million

* Expects total charges to include about $14 million to $16 million in severance and employee-related obligations

* Expects that substantially all of these costs will be cash expenditures

* Out of total charge about $6 million incurred during 9 months ended Sept 30, with about $5 million expected to be incurred during Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

