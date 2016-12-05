BRIEF-ASUR Nov total passenger traffic up 10.1 pct y-o-y
* Total passenger traffic for november 2016 increased by 10.1% when compared to november 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Changfeng Energy Inc :
* Changfeng extends its gas distribution pipeline to Luqian industrial area in Xiangdong district, Pingxiang city, Jiangxi province, China
* Extension will help changfeng to increase its sales of natural gas in Xiangdong district in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total passenger traffic for november 2016 increased by 10.1% when compared to november 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Sanofi is considering a bid for Swiss biotech company Actelion, rivaling an offer made by U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson, Bloomberg reported.
* New agreement integrates all of centene's and health net's insurance products into a single contract