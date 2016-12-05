FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group updates On Dispute with Nanjing South China Skytech Technology
#Software
December 5, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group updates On Dispute with Nanjing South China Skytech Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd :

* Sinosoft Tech-voluntary announcement update on the dispute with nanjing South China Skytech Technology Co., Limited

* Group owns intellectual property rights and possesses software products certifications in respect of such software

* Reiterates that 31 software that were subject to dispute in litigation were all developed by group

* Group will file an appeal to Supreme People's Court and will submit appellate petition within this week

* Based on legal advice they are of view that there are material errors in facts recognition and application of law in judgment of first trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

