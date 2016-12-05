FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment clarifies on press articles
#Casinos & Gaming
December 5, 2016 / 10:20 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment clarifies on press articles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd :

* No binding agreement in relation to possible cooperation has been entered into by VIE parties

* Clarification of press articles relating to alleged order by Philippine authorities for arrest of executive director

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares from 9:00 a.m. On 6 dec

* In relation to articles, co clarifies that gaming operations cited in articles do not form part of group's business

* Confirms that incident mentioned in articles is in no way materially affects or involves company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

