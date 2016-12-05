FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Star Entertainment says S&P agreement was entered into between Best Combo as purchaser and Chen as vendor
December 5, 2016 / 10:20 PM

BRIEF-China Star Entertainment says S&P agreement was entered into between Best Combo as purchaser and Chen as vendor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - China Star Entertainment Ltd :

* S&P agreement was entered into between Best Combo as purchaser and Chen as vendor

* Best Combo has agreed to acquire entire issued share capital of Modern Vision and sale loan for hk$1 billion

* Purchase price shall be satisfied by payment of hk$400 million as a deposit and issue of promissory note by co to Chen

* Best Combo as lender entered into loan agreement with Chen as borrower

* Best Combo has agreed to grant to chen a fixed term loan in principal amount of hk$500 million

* Application made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 6 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

