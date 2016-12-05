FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cowen Group says filed amendment to amended and restated certificate of incorporation in connection with 1-for-4 reverse stock split
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cowen Group says filed amendment to amended and restated certificate of incorporation in connection with 1-for-4 reverse stock split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cowen Group Inc

* Cowen group inc - in connection with 1-for-4 reverse stock split co filed an amendment to amended and restated certificate of incorporation

* Cowen group - pursuant to amendment, any fraction of share of stock that would have resulted from reverse stock split shall be settled by cash payment

* Cowen group inc - stock will begin trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on nasdaq global market on dece 5, 2016-sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gdbIXi) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.