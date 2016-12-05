BRIEF-Cowen Group says filed amendment to amended and restated certificate of incorporation in connection with 1-for-4 reverse stock split

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cowen Group Inc

* Cowen group inc - in connection with 1-for-4 reverse stock split co filed an amendment to amended and restated certificate of incorporation

* Cowen group - pursuant to amendment, any fraction of share of stock that would have resulted from reverse stock split shall be settled by cash payment

* Cowen group inc - stock will begin trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on nasdaq global market on dece 5, 2016-sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gdbIXi) Further company coverage: