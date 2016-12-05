FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-PPL Corp senior management will meet with investors and others to discuss strategy for growth and financial outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-PPL Corp senior management will meet with investors and others to discuss strategy for growth and financial outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ppl Corp

* On Dec. 6 and 7, 2016, members of senior management will meet with investors, financial analysts to discuss strategy for growth, financial outlook

* Says during meetings, PPL expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.55 to $2.70 per share - SEC filing

* Also expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of ongoing earnings of $2.30 to $2.45 per share

* Says also expects to reiterate its 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.