BRIEF-Sonic Automotive says entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc

* On november 30, 2016, sonic automotive, inc. Entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* Sonic automotive inc - revolving facility has a borrowing limit of $250 million, which may be expanded up to $300 million in total credit availability

* Revolving facility matures on november 30, 2021 - sec filing

* Sonic automotive inc - revolving facility is available for acquisitions, capital expenditures, working capital and general corporate purposes