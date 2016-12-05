FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
BRIEF-Acceleron, Celgene announce updated results from phase 2 studies of luspatercept
December 5, 2016 / 11:00 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Acceleron, Celgene announce updated results from phase 2 studies of luspatercept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Acceleron and celgene announce updated results from phase 2 studies of luspatercept in beta-thalassemia presented at the 58th annual meeting of the american society of hematology

* Acceleron pharma inc says interim longer term data with investigational drug luspatercept show sustained increases in hemoglobin levels

* Acceleron pharma inc says interim longer term data with investigational drug luspatercept reduced transfusion burden in patients with beta-thalassemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

