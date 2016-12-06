FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Charoen Pokphand Foods says Chia Tai (China) Investment signed agreement with Cofco Poultry Industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl

* On December 2, 2016, Chia Tai (China) Investment signed the equity transaction agreement with Cofco Poultry Industry

* Under agreement, Chia Tai (China) Investment will acquire entire interest in Cofco Meat (Suqian) from seller for RMB 187 million

* Upon completion of acquisition, Cofco Suqian will become an indirect subsidiary of CPF

* CTCI shall take over the shareholder's loan, due from Cofco Suqian to the seller, of 2.01 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

