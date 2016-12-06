FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pacific Andes Resources Development updates on progress of proceedings under chapter 11
#Bankruptcy News
December 6, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pacific Andes Resources Development updates on progress of proceedings under chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd

* Updates to holders of S$200mln 8.50% bonds due 2017 on progress of proceedings under chapter 11 currently before NY Court

* NY Court is jointly administering co's chapter 11 filing in conjunction with other 16 debtor entities within group

* NY Court approved an order providing steps be taken before 1 dec to satisfy claims of creditors who had initiated restructuring proceedings in Peru

* "It is company's view that these developments are positive for prospects for long term recovery by bondholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

