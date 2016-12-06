BRIEF-Pacific Andes Resources Development updates on progress of proceedings under chapter 11

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd

* Updates to holders of S$200mln 8.50% bonds due 2017 on progress of proceedings under chapter 11 currently before NY Court

* NY Court is jointly administering co's chapter 11 filing in conjunction with other 16 debtor entities within group

* NY Court approved an order providing steps be taken before 1 dec to satisfy claims of creditors who had initiated restructuring proceedings in Peru

* "It is company's view that these developments are positive for prospects for long term recovery by bondholders"