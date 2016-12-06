BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology updates on dispute with Nanjing South China Skytech

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd :

* Reiterates that 31 software that were subject to dispute in this litigation were all developed by group

* Will file an appeal to Supreme People's Court and will submit appellate petition within this week

* Updates on dispute with Nanjing South China Skytech Technology Co., Limited

* Co's litigation lawyers are of view that there are material errors in facts recognition, application of law in judgment of first trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: