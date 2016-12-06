FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology updates on dispute with Nanjing South China Skytech
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
December 6, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology updates on dispute with Nanjing South China Skytech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd :

* Reiterates that 31 software that were subject to dispute in this litigation were all developed by group

* Will file an appeal to Supreme People's Court and will submit appellate petition within this week

* Updates on dispute with Nanjing South China Skytech Technology Co., Limited

* Co's litigation lawyers are of view that there are material errors in facts recognition, application of law in judgment of first trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.