FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Facebook says Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube to come together to curb spread of "terrorist content" online
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Facebook says Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube to come together to curb spread of "terrorist content" online

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* Facebook says Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter And YouTube are coming together to help curb the spread of terrorist content online

* When alerted, "we take swift action against this kind of content in accordance with our respective policies"

* each co will continue to apply its own policies, definitions of "terrorist content" when deciding whether to remove content when match to shared hash is found

* commit to the creation of a shared industry database of "hashes" - unique digital "fingerprints"

* "participating companies can add hashes of terrorist images or videos that are identified on one of our platforms to the database"

* each company will independently determine what image and video hashes to contribute to the shared database

* "cos will begin sharing hashes of the most extreme and egregious terrorist images and videos we have removed from our services"

* no personally identifiable information will be shared, and matching content will not be automatically removed

* each co will continue to apply its practice of transparency, review for any government requests, as well as retain own appeal process for removal decisions, grievances Source text (bit.ly/2h8G5vH) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.