BRIEF-ZTE Corp announces acquisition of equity interest in Turkish company

Dec 6 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp :
* Announcement acquisition of 48.04% equity interests in Netas, a listed turkish company
* Transaction does not require approval at general assembly meeting
* Deal for a price of not more than usd101.3 mln
* Transaction will not have any material impact on current financial conditions and operating results of company
* Co through its unit has entered into "share purchase agreement related to Neta Telekomünkasyon A.."
* Total amount of funding needed for mandatory takeover bid following completion of transaction is expected to be not more than usd130 million