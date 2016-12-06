FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ZTE Corp announces acquisition of equity interest in Turkish company
December 6, 2016 / 1:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ZTE Corp announces acquisition of equity interest in Turkish company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp :

* Announcement acquisition of 48.04% equity interests in Netas, a listed turkish company

* Transaction does not require approval at general assembly meeting

* Deal for a price of not more than usd101.3 mln

* Transaction will not have any material impact on current financial conditions and operating results of company

* Co through its unit has entered into "share purchase agreement related to Neta Telekomünkasyon A.."

* Total amount of funding needed for mandatory takeover bid following completion of transaction is expected to be not more than usd130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

