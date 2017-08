Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding Ag

* Markus Leibundgut, currently CEO of Swiss Life Germany, to become CEO of Swiss Life Switzerland on 1 April 2017

* Ivo Furrer, who has held this position since 2008, has decided to work outside Swiss Life, the company said Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)