9 months ago
December 6, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Zumtobel Group H1 adjusted EBIT up at 52.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG :

* H1 increase of 23.0% in adjusted EBIT to 52.0 million euros ($55.90 million)(previous year: 42.3 million euros)

* H1 net profit 27.6 million euros versus 27.5 million euros year ago

* Group revenues for the first half of 2016/17 totalled 667.3 million euros and were roughly 5% lower than the high prior year value in a generally challenging industry environment

* Outlook for 2016/17: slight improvement in adjusted group EBIT (previous year: 58.7 million euros) Source text - bit.ly/2g4CLkj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

