9 months ago
BRIEF-Syndicate Bank says accorded approval to exercise call option for Upper Tier II bonds 22 series
December 6, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Syndicate Bank says accorded approval to exercise call option for Upper Tier II bonds 22 series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Syndicate Bank Ltd

* Says approval for bank to exercise call option for Upper Tier II bonds 22 series of 2 billion rupees Source text [Syndicate Bank has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on November 28, 2016 has accorded approval for the Bank to exercise the call option for Upper Tier II Bonds 2022 Series of Rs. 200.10 Crore, which is due for call option on February 28, 2017, subject to obtaining necessary approvals from Government of India/ Regulatory Authorities] Further company coverage:

