9 months ago
December 6, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mycronic ups 2016 sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mycronic AB (Publ)

* Says today adjusts outlook upwards for full year sales in 2016 to level of SEK 2,200 million, excluding effects from acquisitions

* Says current assessment for sales in 2016 has been at level of SEK 1,900 million, excluding effects from acquisitions

* Says background for upward adjustment is a combination of earlier delivery of a prexision-80 mask writer, an order received in december 2015, change in product mix within Mycronic's both business areas as well as currency effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

