9 months ago
BRIEF-Wolseley first-quarter profit rises
December 6, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Wolseley first-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wolseley Plc :

* Q1 interim management statement

* Revenue 5.2 pct ahead of last year at constant exchange rates, including like-for-like growth of 1.8 pct

* Gross margin of 28.3 pct was 0.3 pct ahead of last year

* Trading profit of 303 million stg was 1.4 pct ahead of last year at constant exchange rates

* Like-for-like revenue in UK was 2.9 pct lower than last year

* Like-for-like revenue growth since end of quarter has been in line with Q1 results

* Four acquisitions completed in quarter, and one since quarter end, for total consideration of 216 million stg

* Our other markets were more challenging as UK heating market was weak and Nordic construction markets deteriorated

* Expect group trading profit to be in line with analyst expectations at current exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

