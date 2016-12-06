BRIEF-Arrow Global to buy Italy's Zenith Service SpA for 17 mln euros

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc
* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval by Bank Of Italy
* Acquisition is anticipated to complete in H1 2017
* Acquisition will further expand Arrow's european footprint
* Intends to enter Italian market having agreed terms to acquire Zenith Service SpA
* Deal for an enterprise value of eur 17m
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings neutral after taking into account amortisation of acquisition intangible assets and will be funded in cash from existing resources