9 months ago
BRIEF-Arrow Global to buy Italy's Zenith Service SpA for 17 mln euros
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Arrow Global to buy Italy's Zenith Service SpA for 17 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc

* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval by Bank Of Italy

* Acquisition is anticipated to complete in H1 2017

* Acquisition will further expand Arrow's european footprint

* Intends to enter Italian market having agreed terms to acquire Zenith Service SpA

* Deal for an enterprise value of eur 17m

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings neutral after taking into account amortisation of acquisition intangible assets and will be funded in cash from existing resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

