Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global Sources Ltd

* Global Sources reaffirms commitment to Hong Kong

* Global Sources - Renewed contracts with Asiaworld-Expo management to host trade shows at Hong Kong's Asiaworld-Expo in 2019 and 2020

* Global Sources-Renewed contracts with Asiaworld-Expo management at a total contract value of approximately US$27.1 million

