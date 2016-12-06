FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-On The Beach Group FY profit soars 47 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 6, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-On The Beach Group FY profit soars 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - On The Beach Group Plc

* Preliminary results

* Adjusted underlying profit before tax (1) increased 46.9% to £21.3m (fy15: £14.5m)

* Current performance is in line with expectations and believes business is well positioned for key trading period that commences in late december and continues into q1 2017.

* Fy group revenue increased 13.0% to £71.3m (fy15: £63.1m)

* Fy group operating profit before amortisation and exceptional costs increased 30.3% to £22.8m (fy15: £17.5m)

* Maiden final dividend proposed of 2.2p per share (fy15: nil)

* Remains confident of meeting market expectations for financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

