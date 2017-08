Dec 6 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG :

* Receives follow-up appointment from Volkswagen AG

* Renewed supply agreement for pressure sensors for braking systems

* Anticipated sales volume of around 8 million euros ($8.59 million) per year

* Contract to run until 2021