Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dialight Plc

* Revenue expectations remain for a modest constant currency revenue performance, reported revenue to benefit from a positive FX impact.

* Group is now targeting an underlying EBIT (including FX) for year ending 31 December 2016 materially ahead of expectations