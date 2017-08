Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Total deposits in November were 21.2 million euros ($22.8 million), down 5.5 percent from October

* Total active real money players in September-November were 185,881, 3.0 percent increase from 180,454 for August-October

