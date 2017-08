(Corrects company name in headline to "Barbary Investment Group" from "El Barbary Investment Group" after the company clarified)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Barbary Investment Group :

* Q3 consol net loss after minority interest EGP 551,773 versus net profit EGP 772,216 year ago

* Q3 consol sales EGP 284,920 versus EGP 2.9 million year ago