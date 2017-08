Dec 6 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank Of Kuwait :

* Capital Markets Authority seeks clarification on media reports

* Clarifies on reports that bank divested 7.19 percent stake in Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport and 6.07 percent stake in National Cleaning

* Information on divestment in companies was disclosed to authority and bourse on November 30 as per auction held on November 29