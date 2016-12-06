FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Free2Move in European health project within IoT
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 6, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Free2Move in European health project within IoT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Free2Move Holding AB :

* In European health project within IoT

* Project will run over a period of three years, starting in November 2016

* Estimated total budget for the project is 7.2 million euros ($7.8 million)

* Swedish part of the project budget allocated by Vinnova is about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.3 million)

* Free2Move part is about 2.5 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9296 euros) ($1 = 9.1196 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

