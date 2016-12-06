BRIEF-Free2Move in European health project within IoT

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Free2Move Holding AB :

* In European health project within IoT

* Project will run over a period of three years, starting in November 2016

* Estimated total budget for the project is 7.2 million euros ($7.8 million)

* Swedish part of the project budget allocated by Vinnova is about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.3 million)

* Free2Move part is about 2.5 million crowns

