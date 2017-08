Dec 6 (Reuters) - Lifeassays AB (Publ) :

* Signs LoI with Kattec regarding marketing and sales of Lifeassays products in Great Britain

* First order placed with value of 2,855 euros ($3,075) Source text: bit.ly/2gfi8oW

