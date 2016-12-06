BRIEF-UK's Ofcom announces access to BT poles for fibre network

Dec 6 (Reuters) - UK's Ofcom

* Simpler, cheaper access to BT's network for competitors to lay ultrafast broadband

* This would give BT's competitors flexibility to innovate as technology evolves, and respond to changes in their customers' needs

* Rental charges currently linked to Openreach's costs; but explicit cap on prices could provide greater planning certainty for providers

* Plans for a full-fibre future

* Plans to make it quicker and easier for rival providers to build their own fibre networks direct to homes and offices using BT's existing telegraph poles and 'ducts'

