9 months ago
BRIEF-UK's Ofcom announces access to BT poles for fibre network
December 6, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom announces access to BT poles for fibre network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - UK's Ofcom

* Simpler, cheaper access to BT's network for competitors to lay ultrafast broadband

* This would give BT's competitors flexibility to innovate as technology evolves, and respond to changes in their customers' needs

* Rental charges currently linked to Openreach's costs; but explicit cap on prices could provide greater planning certainty for providers

* Plans for a full-fibre future

* Plans to make it quicker and easier for rival providers to build their own fibre networks direct to homes and offices using BT's existing telegraph poles and 'ducts'

* Also considering changes to Openreach's rental charges for accessing its duct network Source text: (bit.ly/2gXRGyB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

